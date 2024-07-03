Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

History suggests bitcoin will likely hit a new all-time high this year, report says

July 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin has not reached the top of its current appreciation cycle and is likely to go past its all-time high this year, according to a research report released by CCData on Tuesday. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of above $73,700 in March but has since been trading within a range between roughly $59,000 and $72,000. The journey to the record high in March was largely driven by the approval and launch of the spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, in the U.S. in January.

