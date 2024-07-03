Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Skydance and National Amusements near Paramount deal as special committee reviews terms

July 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) David Ellison’s Skydance has reached a preliminary deal with Shari Redstone’s National Amusements to merge with Paramount, according to two people familiar with the matter, resurrecting a deal which failed just weeks earlier. Controlling shareholder National Amusements has referred the deal to the Paramount special committee, according to people familiar with the matter. Paramount’s special committee is currently reviewing and voting on the deal, according to a person familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for Paramount declined to comment.

