Powell says Fed has made ‘quite a bit of progress’ on inflation but needs more confidence before cutting

July 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed satisfaction Tuesday with the progress on inflation over the past year but said he wants to see more before being confident enough to start cutting interest rates. “We’ve made quite a bit of progress and in bringing inflation back down to our target,” Powell said at a central banking forum in Sintra, Portugal.

