Elon Musk plans to give $45 million a month to pro-Trump super PAC, WSJ reports

July 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Musk has not given any money to that group, called America PAC, as of the end of June, according to a quarterly financial filing submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Monday evening. But the super PAC, which was formed in late May, has received contributions from other high-profile entrepreneurs, including Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and crypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the filing showed.

