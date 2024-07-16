Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto stocks like Coinbase and MicroStrategy soar, mirroring rally in bitcoin

July 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) CoinbaseMicroStrategy and Riot Platforms surged Monday as investors piled into crypto companies following bitcoin’s rally to a two-week high. The price of bitcoin has been rising since the attempted assassination of Donald Trump over the weekend, with investors betting that the Republican presumptive nominee is now more likely to win the election in November.

