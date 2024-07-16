Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

BlackRock’s ETF business just keeps growing, but the search for revenue goes on

July 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) When BlackRock CEO Larry Fink bought the iShares ETF business from Barclays for roughly $13 billion in 2009, the economy was still reeling from the great financial crisis. At the time, $13 billion seemed like an awful lot of money to spend on a tiny business. ETFs were still in their infancy: there was roughly $700 million in total assets under management, a paltry sum compared to the trillions then in mutual funds.



