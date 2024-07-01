Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Amazon is doubling value of credits for some startups to build on AWS as Microsoft cloud gains ground

July 1, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Amazon will double the value of credits it offers some startups to use its cloud infrastructure. The company faces heightened competition from Microsoft in artificial intelligence services. Starting today, July 1, startups that have raised a Series A round of funding in the past year will be eligible for $200,000 in credits through AWS’ Activate program, up from $100,000 before, the Amazon cloud unit said in an email to venture capitalists this week.

