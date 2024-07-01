Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tech founders are shunning IPOs after extended market lull, survey finds

July 1, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Silicon Valley is known for producing tech businesses that start in garages and turn into massive publicly traded companies ubiquitously known across the globe. From Oracle and Microsoft to Google and Facebook, the public markets are responsible for turning ambitious tech founders into billionaires. But the appeal of the IPO is waning, according to a recent surve from startup accelerator Techstars. Of the 1,550 entrepreneurs surveyed by Techstars, only 15% said their long-term goal is an IPO. That’s down from 16% a year earlier.

