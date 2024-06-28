Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

June 28, 2024

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures climbed Friday morning as traders await closely followed inflation data. They are also counting down to the end of what has been a strong first half of the year. Futures tied to the broad market index ticked up 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.32%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 13 points, or 0.03%. In after-hours action, Nike shares slipped more than 12% after the athletic retailer cut its full-year guidanceFoot Locker shares declined nearly than 5% in sympathy.

