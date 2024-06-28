(CNBC) There could be some pretty good inflation news on the way from the Commerce Department when it releases a key economic report Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation measure the Federal Reserve watches closely, is expected to show little, if any, monthly increase for May, the first time that would be the case since November 2023.
There’s a big Fed inflation reading coming Friday. Here’s what to expect
