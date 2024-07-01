Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin windfall coming for Mt. Gox creditors after decade-long wait and 10,000% price spike

July 1, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Mt. Gox, the Japanese bitcoin exchange that collapsed into bankruptcy a decade ago after a major hack, is finally set to repay creditors, who are being rewarded handsomely for their patience. Up to 950,000 bitcoin were lost in the 2011 hack, at a time when the cryptocurrency was trading for a tiny fraction of its current value. Some 140,000 of those coins were recovered, a haul that, at today’s prices, means that roughly $9 billion worth of bitcoin will be returned to its owners.

