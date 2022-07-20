(Opalesque) A total of 5,705 venture capital (VC) funding deals were announced in the US during the first half (H1) of 2022, while the disclosed funding value of these deals stood at $123.1 billion, said a study. According to GlobalData, although this is the highest capital raised by any country during H1 2022, amounting to close to 50% of the total VC funding amount raised globally, the country’s VC funding value dropped by 21.7%, while deal volume declined by 19% in H1 2022 compared to H1 2021.

