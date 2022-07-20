Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds are down -4.16% in June:

July 20, 2022

(Opalesque) In the week ending July 16th 2022, the Barclay Hedge Fund Index indicated that the hedge fund industry posted a -4.16% return for June 2022 which made for its third consecutive down month. Hedge funds did however fare markedly better than the S&P 500 Total Return Index which lost -8.25% in June. For the year-to-date range, hedge funds are down -9.93% through June, again outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index which was down -19.96% over the same interval.

