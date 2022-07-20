Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Netflix earnings weren’t great, but they were good enough for investors

July 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Netflix didn’t blow the roof off its second-quarter earnings. It announced it lost about 1 million global subscribers in the quarter, marking the second consecutive quarter it has hemorrhaged customers. And it lost 1.3 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, marking the third time in the last five quarters it has lost paid users in its most lucrative region based on average revenue per user.

