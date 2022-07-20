(CNBC) Netflix didn’t blow the roof off its second-quarter earnings. It announced it lost about 1 million global subscribers in the quarter, marking the second consecutive quarter it has hemorrhaged customers. And it lost 1.3 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, marking the third time in the last five quarters it has lost paid users in its most lucrative region based on average revenue per user.
Netflix earnings weren’t great, but they were good enough for investors
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.