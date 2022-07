(CNBC) June’s employment report is expected to show strong hiring continues across a broad range of industries, and that the labor market may so far be untouched by concerns about a recession on the horizon.

According to Dow Jones, economists expect 250,000 jobs were added last month, down from 390,000 in May. Economists also expect the unemployment rate to remain flat at 3.6%, and wages are expected to rise 0.3%, about the same as May. The report is released at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

