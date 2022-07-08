(CNBC) Stock futures fell early on Friday following a rally on Wall Street as investors await a key jobs report Friday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91 points or 0.29%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 futures slumped 0.44%. Shares of Levi Strauss gained more than 3% after the bell when the retailer reported quarterly earnings that exceeded expectations and boosted its dividend.
Stock futures edge lower ahead of key jobs report
