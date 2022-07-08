(CNBC) The Federal Reserve is well on its way to another sharp interest rate hike in July and perhaps September as well, even if it slows the economy, according to statements Thursday from two policymakers. Fed Governor Christopher Waller left little doubt that he believes increases are necessary if the institution is to meet its duties, and the market’s expectations, as an inflation fighter.
Fed officials Waller and Bullard back another big interest rate increase in July
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.