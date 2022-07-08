(CNBC) U.S. Treasury yields fell back slightly on Friday, although the closely watched 2-year/10-year yield curve — a key recession signal — remained inverted. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury lost one basis point to about 2.9983%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down slightly at 3.1914%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

To read this article: