From $25 billion to $167 million: How a major crypto lender collapsed and dragged many investors down with it

July 18, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Celsius filing for bankruptcy last week surprised virtually no one. Once a platform freezes customer assets, it’s typically all over. But just because the fall of this embattled crypto lender didn’t come as a shock, doesn’t mean it wasn’t a really big deal for the industry. In October 2021, CEO Alex Mashinsky said the crypto lender had $25 billion in assets under management. Even as recently as May — despite crashing cryptocurrency prices — the lender was managing about $11.8 billion in assets.

To read this article:

