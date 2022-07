(CNBC) Stock futures were slightly higher on Tuesday morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 200 points during Monday’s session, reversing an earlier rally as earnings season continued in earnest. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 22 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures ticked up 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.14%

