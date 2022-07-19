Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto miners moved over $300 million of bitcoin in one day, and some are dropping out altogether

July 19, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) New data from blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant shows that miners are rapidly exiting their bitcoin positions. 14,000 bitcoin, worth more than $300 million at its current price, was transferred out of wallets belonging to miners in a single 24-hour period at the end of last week — and in the last few weeks, miners have offloaded the largest amount of bitcoin since Jan. 2021. The phenomenon is called “miner capitulation,”

