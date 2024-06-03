(CNBC) VanEck CEO Jan van Eck sees a major sentiment shift underway in the cryptocurrency market linked to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a rule change allowing for Ethereum exchange-traded funds. “This is really one of the most amazing things that I’ve seen in my career with respect to securities regulation,” van Eck told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” this week. VanEck was the first to apply to the SEC for permission to list its proposed Ethereum ETF.

