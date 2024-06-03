Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

GameStop shares surge as ‘Roaring Kitty’ trader posts account showing $116 million position

June 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Meme stock GameStop is rallying again on speculation Keith Gill, the man who inspired 2021?s epic short squeeze, could currently have a huge position in the video game retailer. Gill, who goes by DeepF——Value on Reddit and Roaring Kitty on YouTube and X, reappeared Sunday night, posting a screenshot of what could be his portfolio holding a significant amount of GameStop common shares and call options. The Reddit trading crowd’s favorite trader holds 5 million shares of GameStop worth $115.7 million.

