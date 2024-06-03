Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia announces new AI chips months after latest launch as market competition heats up

June 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nvidia on Sunday unveiled its next generation of artificial intelligence chips to succeed the previous model, which was announced just months earlier in March. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the new AI chip architecture, dubbed “Rubin,” ahead of the COMPUTEX tech conference in Taipei. Rubin comes months after the March announcement of the upcoming “Blackwell” model, which is still in production and expected to ship to customers later in 2024.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are flat after sluggish first trading day of June: Live updates
  2. Technical Issue that caused Berkshire Hathaway to be displayed down 99% is fixed
  3. Epoch Times CFO Bill Guan is charged in alleged $67 million global money laundering scheme
  4. E-Trade is debating whether to ban meme stock star Keith Gill from its platform
  5. Roaring Kitty’ post seems to show trader held onto giant GameStop stake after Monday’s rally

Search


Categories