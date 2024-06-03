(CNBC) Nvidia on Sunday unveiled its next generation of artificial intelligence chips to succeed the previous model, which was announced just months earlier in March. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the new AI chip architecture, dubbed “Rubin,” ahead of the COMPUTEX tech conference in Taipei. Rubin comes months after the March announcement of the upcoming “Blackwell” model, which is still in production and expected to ship to customers later in 2024.

