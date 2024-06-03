Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Software stocks got pummeled Last week after a cluster of troubling earnings reports

June 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Salesforce executives told investors that deals are shrinking or getting delayed. Dell said its margin is getting smaller. Okta highlighted macroeconomic challenges. And Veeva’s CEO said on his company’s earnings call that generative artificial intelligence has been “a competing priority” for customers. Salesforce shares plunged almost 20% on Thursday, the biggest drop since 2004.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are flat after sluggish first trading day of June: Live updates
  2. Technical Issue that caused Berkshire Hathaway to be displayed down 99% is fixed
  3. Epoch Times CFO Bill Guan is charged in alleged $67 million global money laundering scheme
  4. E-Trade is debating whether to ban meme stock star Keith Gill from its platform
  5. Roaring Kitty’ post seems to show trader held onto giant GameStop stake after Monday’s rally

Search


Categories