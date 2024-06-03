(CNBC) Salesforce executives told investors that deals are shrinking or getting delayed. Dell said its margin is getting smaller. Okta highlighted macroeconomic challenges. And Veeva’s CEO said on his company’s earnings call that generative artificial intelligence has been “a competing priority” for customers. Salesforce shares plunged almost 20% on Thursday, the biggest drop since 2004.
Software stocks got pummeled Last week after a cluster of troubling earnings reports
