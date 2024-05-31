Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures inch lower as investors review earnings, brace for inflation report: Live updates

May 31, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked lower Friday as investors reviewed a flurry of corporate earnings ahead of a key inflation report. Wall Street was also headed for a losing week after what has been a stellar month for stocks. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 37 points, or 0.10%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.20% and 0.31%, respectively.

