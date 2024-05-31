Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed’s favorite inflation gauge is expected to show very slow progress on Friday

May 31, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Inflation is taking baby steps towards coming back to where policymakers want it, with a report due Friday expected to show more of that creeping progress. The Commerce Department’s measure of personal consumption expenditures prices is expected to show inflation in April running at a 2.7% annual rate, according to the Dow Jones estimates both for overall inflation and the “core” that excludes food and energy costs.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures inch lower as investors review earnings, brace for inflation report: Live updates
  2. Fed’s favorite inflation gauge is expected to show very slow progress on Friday
  3. Trump Media shares tumble after Donald Trump found guilty on 34 felony counts
  4. Hedge funds sell-off US cyclical stocks at fastest rate this year
  5. MongoDB shares sink 23% after management trims guidance

Search


Categories