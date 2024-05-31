(CNBC) Trump Media shares fell as much as 15% in extended trading on Thursday after a New York jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his criminal hush money trial. The stock, which trades under the ticker “DJT,” recovered slightly as trading continued, but remained down about 9% in the early evening. The former president owns 65% of the company’s shares.

