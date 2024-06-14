(CNBC) Meme stock champion Keith Gill, known as “Roaring Kitty” online, seemed to increase his ownership in GameStop’s common stock and appears to be holding more than 9 million shares. Gill posted a new screenshot of his E-Trade portfolio on Reddit’s Superstonk forum after the bell Thursday, showing that he is now holding 9.001 million GameStop shares and over $6 million in cash.

