(CNBC) The company called for adjusted earnings per share of $4.50 to $4.55 for the fiscal third quarter, with $5.33 billion to $5.38 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG were looking for $4.48 in adjusted earnings per share and $5.4 billion in revenue. Net-new annualized recurring revenue for the Digital Media business that includes Creative Cloud subscriptions came in at $487 million, above the StreetAccount consensus of $437.4 million.

To read this article: