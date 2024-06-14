Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bezos’ Blue Origin joins SpaceX, ULA in winning bids for $5.6 billion Pentagon rocket program

(CNBC) The Pentagon announced the first winning bidders in its rocket launch contract sweepstakes on Thursday, with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin grabbing a spot for the first time. Blue Origin’s winning bid came as part of contracts awarded under the Pentagon’s $5.6 billion National Security Space Launch program. Elon Musk’s SpaceX and United Launch Alliance – also known as ULA, the joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing – were also awarded contracts.

