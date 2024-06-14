Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

This fintech configures expense cards to block misuse — and investors just backed it with millions

June 14, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A startup that uses technology to stop employees from abusing corporate expenses just raised 8 million euros ($8.6 million) of funding from investors, defying a slump in investment for the financial technology industry. CleverCards, a Dublin-based firm, uses a digital platform linked to configurable expense cards to give companies control over how their employees use their corporate payment cards.

