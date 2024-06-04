Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Roaring Kitty’ post seems to show trader held onto giant GameStop stake after Monday’s rally

June 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Gill, whose handle is “DeepF——Value” on Reddit and “Roaring Kitty” on YouTube and X, posted another screenshot of his portfolio showing the same common stock and call option holdings Monday after the stock market closed as those he shared Sunday evening. He still owned 5 million shares of GameStop and 120,000 call options with a strike price of $20 that expire on June 21, the screenshot showed.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are flat after sluggish first trading day of June: Live updates
  2. Technical Issue that caused Berkshire Hathaway to be displayed down 99% is fixed
  3. Epoch Times CFO Bill Guan is charged in alleged $67 million global money laundering scheme
  4. E-Trade is debating whether to ban meme stock star Keith Gill from its platform
  5. Roaring Kitty’ post seems to show trader held onto giant GameStop stake after Monday’s rally

Search


Categories