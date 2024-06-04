(CNBC) Gill, whose handle is “DeepF——Value” on Reddit and “Roaring Kitty” on YouTube and X, posted another screenshot of his portfolio showing the same common stock and call option holdings Monday after the stock market closed as those he shared Sunday evening. He still owned 5 million shares of GameStop and 120,000 call options with a strike price of $20 that expire on June 21, the screenshot showed.

