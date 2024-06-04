(CNBC) E-Trade is having internal discussions about whether to ban Keith Gill — the meme stock trader who just disclosed a big position in GameStop — from the trading platform over concerns regarding potential market manipulation, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. GameStop shares shot up early Monday after Gill, who goes by “DeepF——Value” on Reddit, posted a screenshot of what could be his portfolio holding a significant amount of GameStop common shares and call options.

