Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Epoch Times CFO Bill Guan is charged in alleged $67 million global money laundering scheme

June 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The chief financial officer of conservative global news outlet The Epoch Times has been arrested and charged with leading a yearslong scheme to launder at least $67 million in illicit funds, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme — which involved cryptocurrency, tens of thousands of prepaid debit cards, fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and stolen personal information.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are flat after sluggish first trading day of June: Live updates
  2. Technical Issue that caused Berkshire Hathaway to be displayed down 99% is fixed
  3. Epoch Times CFO Bill Guan is charged in alleged $67 million global money laundering scheme
  4. E-Trade is debating whether to ban meme stock star Keith Gill from its platform
  5. Roaring Kitty’ post seems to show trader held onto giant GameStop stake after Monday’s rally

Search


Categories