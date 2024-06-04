Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Technical Issue that caused Berkshire Hathaway to be displayed down 99% is fixed

June 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A technical issue on Monday caused the A-class shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to appear to be down nearly 100% on the New York Stock Exchange for most of the morning trading period. Trading was halted in those shares, as well as in Barrick Gold and Nuscale Power, which had also seen dramatic falls. All three stocks have since resumed trading.

