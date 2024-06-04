(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed on Monday evening as Wall Street looked to find its footing after an uneven start to the month. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were roughly flat. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up less than 0.1% each. The move in futures came after the Dow fell more than 115 points, or 0.3%, on the first trading day of June. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both rose modestly on Monday.
Stock futures are flat after sluggish first trading day of June: Live updates
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.