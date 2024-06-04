CNBC) For five years, bitcoin miner Core Scientific has quietly been diversifying out of mining and into artificial intelligence, a market that will require immense amounts of power to handle the training of AI models and the massive workloads that follow. On Monday, Core Scientific announced a 12-year deal with cloud provider CoreWeave to provide infrastructure for use cases like machine learning.
Bitcoin miners sink millions into AI businesses, seeking billions in return
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.