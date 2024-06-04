Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin miners sink millions into AI businesses, seeking billions in return

June 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

CNBC) For five years, bitcoin miner Core Scientific has quietly been diversifying out of mining and into artificial intelligence, a market that will require immense amounts of power to handle the training of AI models and the massive workloads that follow. On Monday, Core Scientific announced a 12-year deal with cloud provider CoreWeave to provide infrastructure for use cases like machine learning.

