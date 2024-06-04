Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Microsoft confirms layoffs in mixed reality but will keep selling HoloLens 2 headsets

June 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Microsoft will lay off some employees who work on mixed reality. Although the cuts will affect the department that contributes to the HoloLens 2 augmented reality headset, Microsoft plans to continue selling the device. The reduction comes a year after the software maker said it would make changes to its hardware lineup as part of a round of layoffs that hit 10,000 employees, including some in mixed reality.

