Cryptocurrencies fall as investors await Fed decision, bitcoin dips under $67,000

June 12, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The price of bitcoin was last lower by 3% at $67,582.34, according to Coin Metrics, extending a decline that began last week when bitcoin retreated from the $70,000 level. Earlier in the day, it fell as low as $66,140.67. Ether fell 4.8% to $3,496.32. Cryptocurrencies broadly, along with crypto-related equities, were in the red. Coinbase and MicroStrategy were each down more than 2%.

