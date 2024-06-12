(CNBC) The price of bitcoin was last lower by 3% at $67,582.34, according to Coin Metrics, extending a decline that began last week when bitcoin retreated from the $70,000 level. Earlier in the day, it fell as low as $66,140.67. Ether fell 4.8% to $3,496.32. Cryptocurrencies broadly, along with crypto-related equities, were in the red. Coinbase and MicroStrategy were each down more than 2%.

