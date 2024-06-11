Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures slip as investors gear up for start of Fed policy meeting: Live updates

June 11, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures inched lower Monday night as investors await the start of June’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 60 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both lost roughly 0.1%. Those moves follow a muted but notable day on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose modestly to notch new record closes, while the Dow inched higher by nearly 0.2%.

