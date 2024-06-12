(CNBC) Broadly speaking, market observers expect that investors have already priced in how the Fed may proceed with interest rates. While the central bank in March last projected three rate cuts over the course of 2024, the latest batch of mixed economic signals have investors paring their expectations down to just two rate cuts, or maybe even one, coming from policymakers.
Here’s what investors expect from the stock market after the Fed decision Wednesday
