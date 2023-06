(CNBC)

Walt Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios has eliminated 75 positions including those of two executives behind the box office disappointment “Lightyear,” sources said on Saturday, the first significant job cuts at the studio in a decade. The cuts included “Lightyear” director Angus MacLane, a 26-year animator who was part of the senior creative team on such acclaimed films as “Toy Story 4? and “Coco.”

To read this article: