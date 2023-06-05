(CNBC) Oil prices rose following OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut production by another million barrels per day. On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners (known as OPEC+) made no changes to its planned oil production cuts for the rest of the year. However, the world’s top oil exporter Saudi Arabia announced further voluntary output cuts which will be implemented from July.
Oil prices pop after Saudi Arabia pledges more voluntary production cuts
