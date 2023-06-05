Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Boycotts hit stocks hard. Here’s what might be next for Bud, Target and others caught in the anti-Pride backlash

June 5, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Even before Pride month was underway, it seems as if it was open season on companies celebrating the LGBTQ community. One by one, companies have come under an expanding attack. Anheuser-Busch,Target, Kohl’s and VF Corp.’s North Face brand have all felt the vitriol of this latest push from the right. And the list keeps growing. These companies have been branded as “woke capitalists” — and worse — as critics urged boycotts of these companies’ products.

