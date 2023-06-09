(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked lower Thursday night after the S&P 500 notched its highest close for 2023. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 54 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.12%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched down by 0.08%. DocuSign shares jumped 5% in extended trading after the electronic agreements firm beat analysts’ first-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.

