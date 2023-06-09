Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures slip Thursday night after S&P 500 notches highest close for 2023: Live updates

June 9, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked lower Thursday night after the S&P 500 notched its highest close for 2023. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 54 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.12%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched down by 0.08%. DocuSign shares jumped 5% in extended trading after the electronic agreements firm beat analysts’ first-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Investment Adviser
  2. Stock futures slip Thursday night after S&P 500 notches highest close for 2023: Live updates
  3. Trump indicted on seven criminal charges in classified documents case
  4. Banks are cutting off Binance’s access to U.S. banking system, exchange says
  5. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg touts to employees ‘incredible breakthroughs’ the company has seen in A.I.

Search


Categories