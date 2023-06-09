Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Trump indicted on seven criminal charges in classified documents case

June 9, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven federal criminal charges in connection with hundreds of classified government documents he retained at his Florida home after leaving the White House. Trump himself disclosed the indictment in a series of posts on his Truth Social social media site on Thursday evening. He also said he has been summoned to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Investment Adviser
  2. Stock futures slip Thursday night after S&P 500 notches highest close for 2023: Live updates
  3. Trump indicted on seven criminal charges in classified documents case
  4. Banks are cutting off Binance’s access to U.S. banking system, exchange says
  5. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg touts to employees ‘incredible breakthroughs’ the company has seen in A.I.

Search


Categories