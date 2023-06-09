(CNBC) Binance.US customers will no longer be able to use U.S. dollars to buy crypto on the platform as early as June 13, hobbling the exchange’s ability to do business in the United States, after both payment and banking partners “signaled their intent to pause USD fiat channels,” the exchange said. Binance announced the change late Thursday night on Twitter, and blamed the Securities and Exchange Commission’s “unjustified civil claims against our business.”

