Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Banks are cutting off Binance’s access to U.S. banking system, exchange says

June 9, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Binance.US customers will no longer be able to use U.S. dollars to buy crypto on the platform as early as June 13, hobbling the exchange’s ability to do business in the United States, after both payment and banking partners “signaled their intent to pause USD fiat channels,” the exchange said. Binance announced the change late Thursday night on Twitter, and blamed the Securities and Exchange Commission’s “unjustified civil claims against our business.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Investment Adviser
  2. Stock futures slip Thursday night after S&P 500 notches highest close for 2023: Live updates
  3. Trump indicted on seven criminal charges in classified documents case
  4. Banks are cutting off Binance’s access to U.S. banking system, exchange says
  5. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg touts to employees ‘incredible breakthroughs’ the company has seen in A.I.

Search


Categories