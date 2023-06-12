(CNBC) To at least one market veteran, the stock market’s resurgence after a string of bank failures and rapid interest rate hikes means only one thing: Watch out. The current period reminds Bob Michele, chief investment officer for JPMorgan Chase’s massive asset management arm, of a deceptive lull during the 2008 financial crisis, he said in an interview at the bank’s New York headquarters. “This does remind me an awful lot of that March-to-June period in 2008,” said Michele, rattling off the parallels.
JPMorgan bond chief Bob Michele sees worrying echoes of 2008 in market calm
