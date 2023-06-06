Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are down slightly on Monday evening after rally takes a breather: Live updates

June 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures are modestly lower Monday night as investors are coming off a losing session that took a small bite out of last week’s advance. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 30 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. The moves follow a losing day on Wall Street that marked a modest reversal from last week’s broad gains.

